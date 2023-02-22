EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tesla is returning to California, CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday in a joint press conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We're very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters," said Musk.

The electric vehicle company had left California two years ago for a facility in Austin, Texas. The corporate headquarters will remain in Austin.

Tesla will open up shop in Palo Alto, Musk added.

"There's a lot to be excited about," said Newsom as Musk handed him the microphone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.