EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Tesla is returning to California, CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday in a joint press conference with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"We're very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters," said Musk.
The electric vehicle company had left California two years ago for a facility in Austin, Texas. The corporate headquarters will remain in Austin.
Tesla will open up shop in Palo Alto, Musk added.
"There's a lot to be excited about," said Newsom as Musk handed him the microphone.
California Engineering HQ—Remarks by Gov. Newsom/Elon Musk https://t.co/DMoY7TYK5O— Tesla (@Tesla) February 22, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.