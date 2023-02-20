Food costs at the grocery store are still hard to stomach, including the price of eggs. With hiked prices becoming the new standard, many Americans are considering starting their own flock.

“So this bag right here costs about $40,” says Giuseppe Pirrone, known as Zippy in Pine Island, who owns Zippy’s Poultry Farm. “You can buy a $5 chicken, but especially in the winter time, you’re going to be spending a lot more to keep these critters alive and healthy.”

The recent spike in the cost of a dozen eggs has some Americans hatching a plan to buy their own chickens. But the strategy doesn’t come without its costs.

“The cost to feed, an extra $50 for maintenance, the cost of a coop could be anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to $1,000 if you get it professionally made. Everything all factors in on, you know, raising chickens, what it’s really like,” said Zippy.

That all being said, Zippy has the goods in his own back yard.

“Voíla!” exclaims Zippy as he moves hay in the chicken coop to reveal another dozen eggs, just from that day.

“We’re gonna collect some eggs here … boom, boom. We normally get around 15-20 [eggs] a day,” said Zippy.

Those eggs go right into his daily morning omelet.

“It’s delicious; there’s nothing like eating your fresh, home-raised chicken eggs. It feels good. I’m forever energetic when eating my own eggs in the morning,” said Zippy.

As chick selling season starts, consumers are jumping at the chance to raise their own dozen. It’s keeping farm stores busy with preorders of at least six chicks at a time. That’s the minimum purchase size in the state of New York for anyone starting or supplementing a flock.

With eggs from his flock, Zippy is able to run a hatchery out of his home.

“I’ve been getting phone calls, people wanting to … hatching requests so I had to update my website and fill those orders … to put people on the hatching list,” said Zippy.

He’ll start hatching when the weather turns in March and April, and once his customers are taken care of, he’ll supplement his own flock with any leftover eggs.

“People want eggs, they want to raise backyard chickens for eggs. Eggs are soaring through the roof now and they want to start doing it themselves, and I definitely encourage it,” said Zippy.