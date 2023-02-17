ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Senator Gillibrand is working to help the trades worker shortage by announcing $600,000 of funding for the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program in Rochester.

The program teaches trades workers everything they'll need to know in a construction career.

“The whole thing is to teach you the ethics of the construction field,” M.A.P.P. Executive Director Kereem Berry said.

Candidates from the program have built most of the spaces they learn in every day. These lessons are only a few of the ones candidates like Jacquan Wheeler have learned.

"It's been a journey for me," Wheeler said. “I am starting my career to be a journeyman electrician. That is my goal.”

Wheeler grew up in downtown Rochester, where he's seen firsthand how the atmosphere can change a person's future. Wheeler says he is thankful to have the program to keep him on track.

“This program is what started me to change my way of thinking, to want to be a better version of me,” said Wheeler.

Bringing opportunity to historically disadvantaged populations is what the MAPP has become known for.

“That's going to help a lot of families within the city of Rochester, giving them an opportunity to provide for their families, have a career that they can be proud of, pass down knowledge to their children and break that generational curse of poverty," said Berry.

Berry explains it all starts by bringing candidates in for a hands-on experience to give them the knowledge and skills in any field of trades. This access to experience allows the Department of Labor to grant candidates direct entry into the field of their choice. These efforts are helping to level the playing field for people of color.

“We have more people to train to get rid of that blemish they have of excluding people of color, Black folks in general, and will bring back the sense of unity within the nation as a whole," Berry said.

Berry says the extra training will help lessen the trade worker shortage.

“The project for the Inner Loop should be starting a year or two from now," Berry said, "and currently the trades don’t have the membership to meet the criteria, the participation goals — they just don’t. So the funding will actually help us recruit more people to benefit the trades.”

MAPP has expanded its program to Binghamton and Albany to improve the next generation of the workforce.

“As long as you have the ability to be coached, you want to be coached," Berry said, "we can get you set so you can start a career path in construction and working.”