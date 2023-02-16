JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Built in February 1923, the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown recently completed major renovations, starting with a larger lobby and newly designed box office and concession area.

"Show people that we are more than just a theater, we are the full center for the arts. One hundred years of bringing the arts and culture to anyone that comes to downtown Jamestown," said Hillary Meyer, executive director, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.

A portion of the funding came from a $10 million state Development Revitalization Initiative, or DRI grant.

"See our ideas come to fruition. Just more space to invite more people to be able to maneuver around in here before they go inside the auditorium to enjoy a show," said Hillary.

In August 2016, on the Reg Lenna stage, the state awarded Jamestown one of the first $10 million grants, with former Mayor Sam Teresi and other community leaders there to accept the ceremonial check.

Current Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the money spent gave areas of downtown a facelift.

"Really repair and fix a lot of different buildings across the city, be able to provide additional funding for downtown programming," said Mayor Sundquist.

He says while there are some projects still in the works, others are stalled, either because of COVID or the developer. Sundquist continues to work with the state to keep that funding.

Other attractions that shared portions of the grant include the National Comedy Center and the Robert H. Jackson Center.

"And it has completely changed parts of our downtown. And it's been really incredible to see the work that's been done with the Reg Lenna, which is an absolute world-class theater," said Mayor Sundquist.

Roughly $4 million went to the Reg Lenna to not only upgrade the lobby, but WRFA radio for the arts upstairs as well. It includes three new studios where local news, public affairs programming and live debates allow listeners to gain better access and an understanding of the issues.

"In our local government, and what's happening in our community," said Hillary

Part of the money also went toward creating a multi-media studio for concerts and events, with two control rooms, and new equipment.

"We are extremely grateful that the state recognized our end of the block. Very important to be able to celebrate that and acknowledge all the people that it took to keep us open," said Hillary.

Plans call for a community centennial celebration this fall.

Mayor Sundquist adds one of the more disappointing projects that failed shortly after it opened in the city, was the new Jamestown Brewing Company, pub and restaurant.

He also says the Key Bank building project never got off the ground after the developer up and left town.

The mayor wishes his counterpart in Dunkirk and others much success during the process.

