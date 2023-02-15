ANAHEIM, Calif. — OcV!BE CEO Bill Foltz said Orange County sometimes gets a bad rap.

During the day, the county is known for its family-friendly destinations — beaches, shopping, sports and theme parks. But despite having two major sports franchises, a House of Blues, concerts at Honda Center and bars, most people disregard the area’s nightlife.

What You Need To Know OcV!BE officials said the $4 billion mega development around Honda Center will break ground this year



Anaheim approved the project last October and struck agreements with the Samuelis to continue overseeing the city-owned Honda Center and ARTIC transit hub



The owner of the Anaheim Ducks, Susan and Henry Samueli, are bankrolling the development



The ocV!BE will consist of apartments, hotels, office buildings, concert arenas, shopping centers, restaurants and more

Once built, the ocV!BE project will change that perception, said Foltz during a Visit Anaheim meeting Tuesday. The project will break ground this year.

“Orange County has this reputation of rolling up the carpet at nine o’clock, and everybody goes to bed,” said Foltz during a “ReConnect” networking event hosted by the city’s tourism arm at the Honda Center. “While we are trying to build this so it could be welcoming for all families, kids, and everyone else, it will have a tilt toward adult entertainment.”

Foltz and his team shared their strategic vision with tourism professionals and teased about what’s to come in the $4 billion mega commercial real estate development on 96 acres around the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Susan and Henry Samueli, the owner of the Anaheim Ducks, are bankrolling the development Foltz’s team believes will be Orange County’s “cultural epicenter.”

“There are all these amazing communities throughout the county, but there is really no central place, central downtown where all parts of culture — music, entertainment, sport, food — all come together,” said Tracee LaRocca, chief marketing officer at ocV!BE.

The ocV!BE project will consist of a new concert hall, amphitheater, office buildings with outdoor workstations, two hotels, apartments with an affordable component, shopping and over 35 restaurants. There will also be plenty of green and open park space.

The city approved the project last October and struck agreements with Samueli’s team to continue overseeing the management of the Honda Center and take over the nearby ARTIC transit hub. City officials said that once built, the project will transform that area of Anaheim and could bring in $10 million annually to the city’s coffers from the hotel, property, sales tax, and a share of sign advertising revenue.

“It’s going to be transformational,” said Jay Buress, the CEO of Visit Anaheim, the city’s tourism arm.

Foltz said they’ve already signed one well-known restaurant tenant to the project but did not disclose the name.

He said ocV!BE will break ground this year, and work on the site starts this summer. He expects the first phase of the project to be completed in 2026.

“We’re building the ultimate live, work, play environment,” he said.

OcV!BE Senior Vice President Kim Bedier said it was important to create not only a regional destination but also one that caters to the hundreds of thousands of visitors attending conventions or events.

With the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles around the corner and Honda Center hosting the indoor volleyball games, ocV!BE is going to be front and center.

“[To] be able to showcase Anaheim and Orange County, not just to our neighbors, but to the whole world is super exciting,” she said.