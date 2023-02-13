New York state is working to help people save money on groceries.

As the price of food continues to rise, the state Department of Consumer Protection has some advice to help out.

First, the department recommends planning meals. Planning all three meals in advance will reduce food waste, take-out fees and impulsive purchases.

The second piece of advice is to look for deals. The DCP says shoppers should take a look at fliers and take advantage of store rewards cards. It's also a good idea to shop strategically. Take inventory of what you have at home before going shopping. Go to the grocery store with a list, having planned out your meals until your next grocery trip.

Additionally, the department recommends reducing food waste by learning about food product dating; planting a garden in the spring to save on fruits and veggies; and making the most out of your freezer to preserve items.

For larger families, joining a wholesale club is a way to save by buying items in bulk.

For more tips and information on saving on groceries, click here.