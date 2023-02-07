SANTA ANA, Calif. — Everyone has their own learning pace. While commonly workers get on-site workplace training, a nonprofit in Orange County is trying a different approach for those who may need a little extra help to get into the groove of things.
Goodwill of Orange County’s Training Center for Success is a retail shop set up in the middle of the warehouse in Santa Ana with real-life retail training without the real-life customers.
People with employment barriers such as disabilities or someone who hasn’t worked in years are offered slower-paced training during a class that lasts several hours.