ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Public Service says it will host two in-person public forums for RG&E, NYSEG customers on Tuesday.
They are taking place amid a state investigation into the power company's billing and customer service record. The parent company of RG&E and NYSEG, Avangrid, responded by saying it has made "significant progress in reducing customer issues by hiring new billing specialists and streamlining our billing processes."
Customers, state lawmakers and local activists have also expressed frustration over the utility provider's proposed rate hikes. Avangrid says the rate hike will go toward upgrading infrastructure and more customer service employees.
The in-person hearings are taking place Tuesday, February 7 from 1-3 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
They will be held in Rochester City Hall Council Chambers at 30 Church Street.