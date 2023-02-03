TEXAS — When it comes to ranking state fairs around the country, the State Fair of Texas tops them all, according to the latest study by Carnival Warehouse. It released data on the Top 50 Fairs in 2022, with the State Fair of Texas ranking #1 on the list.

“This year, we added several new shows, additional rodeo performances and brought back fairgoer favorites,” said Karissa Condoianis, State Fair of Texas senior vice president of public relations, in an interview with Carnival Warehouse. “While the 2021 State Fair of Texas was still celebrated by millions of people, we were emerging from the cancellation of the 2020 fair.”

Like most state fairs hosted annually, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those yearly traditions for many in 2020 and 2021, forcing those events to shut down as a safety precaution. For Carnival Warehouse, they described the comeback as a “year of restoration,” noting that 2022 equated to a “remarkable rebound for the fair industry.”

“This year’s fair brought a degree of normalcy, reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, back to our community,” said Condoianis. “This incorporates many facets of our organization, including both our entertainment and food lineup. By diversifying what live music, shows, and attractions we offer, in addition to the continued creativity of our food and beverage vendors, we are fulfilling our goal of providing a place where all Texans can find something for themselves and in turn, we strengthen our fair.”

Coming in the second spot is another Texas Favorite, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with 2,417,248 in attendance, followed by the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul at #3 on the top 50 list. Fairgoers came out in droves in 2022 to the State Fair of Texas, resulting in a 15.64% jump compared to 2021, totaling 2,547,289 attendees in all.

“We did not have any record days in 2021 although several days in 2022 were among our top 10 in attendance all-time,” said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president/CEO, Chris Boleman, in an interview with Carnival Warehouse. “Preliminary numbers show that per cap spending proved that fans spent more time on the grounds enjoying activities and events that they have not seen in two years. As a staff, we were not focused on records, but much more on hosting a successful and full event.”

Carnival Warehouse notes that out of the top 50 fairs, 18 of those events had a decline in attendance, adding just two had a “record year.” Not only did more people around the country attend fairs, but data shows they spent more money than in years past.

“Per capita spending was significantly up,” said Canadian National Exhibition CEO Darrell Brown, of the largest fair in Canada and #5 on the list. “Some vendors were reporting to me that they were anywhere from 30% to 100% over their 2019 numbers. We did extremely well this year. That said, one fair cannot make or break the CNE. We need a series of successful events.”