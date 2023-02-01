Gov. Kathy Hochul in her executive budget proposal Wednesday laid out a plan to create the first-ever Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration following the announcement last fall that computer memory chip specialist Micron plans to invest $100 billion in Central New York.

The goal, Hochul said, is to make it easier for similar companies to make potential future similar investments in New York state.

“Here’s what we have to do. Not just say that’s a one-off and high five, that was great," Hochul said of Micron's investment. "How do we build the whole ecosystem around this? So we have to build the pipeline and the supply chain opportunities."

Micron plans to build four 600,000-square-foot “clean rooms" in the town of Clay, which will be roughly 40 football fields in size, making it one of the largest construction projects in North America. It is estimated to create tens of thousands of jobs for the region, including 9,000 direct positions.

Hochul said she is "talking to" those who would help streamline the supply process for Micron's future facility.

“There’s companies in Long Island and Buffalo that want a piece of this action," she said.