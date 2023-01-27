It’s a dreaded piece of mail to receive: your W2. It means tax season is here, and it’s time to pull out all of last year's important documents and see how much money you’re losing this year, or gaining, if the numbers are in your favor.

Certified Public Accountant Ron Pratt said just because your income didn’t change doesn’t mean your refund will be the same. One of the biggest changes impacting parents will be the child tax credit.

Last year, the credit was between $3,000 and $3,600, depending on the age of the kids. This time around, it’ll be no more than $2,000 per child.

Monday was the first day the IRS started accepting tax returns. When it comes to paying, it’s possible a state refund could help pay for what’s owed federally, or vice versa.

“Wait until April 15 and your options are kinda limited,” Pratt said. “If you get it done early, you can look at potentially having a refund and one of them to offset. You may want to put money into an IRA; there’s different things you can do.”



Pratt recommends doing taxes early, as filers will have more time to save money for what's owed.

“Generally [we] have a tendency that if things are stressful to kind of ignore them. But it doesn’t go away,” he said. “They say that death and taxes you can’t avoid, so you might as well deal with it sooner rather than later and just see where you stand on things.”

Another change this year: Charitable donations have to be itemized.

Pratt also said sometimes hiring a pro can be cheaper than buying the tax software, which is also something to keep in mind if the process becomes overwhelming or confusing.

The deadline for filing a federal return is April 18.