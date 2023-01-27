IRVINE, Calif. — When the Sonesta Irvine took over the restaurant space in the hotel, it tried something new.

What You Need To Know Sonesta Irvine has been testing a new kind of work space since the summer, a conference room that allows groups to split up into numerous areas



The room has welcomed about 15 groups already, but some of the design elements are still being tweaked



As the concept becomes refined, the goal is to roll it out to other hotels



The hotel offers the room for half-day and full-day packages

With three ballrooms already at the hotel at 17941 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine, plans were developed to create a different conference room using modern corporate workspaces as a guide.

With one table designed for 10 people, the space aims to provide numerous clusters of seating for small groups and team building along with two 85-inch screens and cameras for video conferencing.

“This is kind of the beta site for this and will probably be the biggest of any of the work suits,” said Jennifer Pak, director of sales and marketing at Sonesta Irvine. “This is kind of where the future of the meeting is going.”

The conference room, marketed as the Sonesta Work Suite, has been on offer since the summer with about 15 groups already booking time. What makes it unique are the various “work zones,” which allow a large group of people to break into groups, each engaged in a different conversation or activity. The decor is also full of comfortable seating and tables of different sizes, like an oversized living room. Many of the areas even have an interactive puzzle or game.

But Pak said it’s still a work in progress. While about 75 people can fit in the room, they’re still figuring out the optimal number of people for the suite and the exact design elements based on customer feedback.

The 10-person table, for instance, could become larger or smaller based on client response. Designers are also trying to figure out the optimal material for the cabinets in the room, which now double as dry-erase boards and magnetized surfaces. That’s one detail they may refine or do away with. The price tag is also in development, along with the food service that goes along with the room rental. Costs now can range from $100 to $200 per person, depending on what options the client selects. Right now, the packages offered are the “Sonesta Essentials Package” for a half-day of usage, and the “Sonesta Superior Package” for a full day with a range of breakfast and lunch options. There’s even a built-in pantry stocked with a selection of healthy snacks.

The project follows the completion of a $20 million renovation to the hotel in August and rebranding of the name. Pak said so far, they have received a mix of interest from local clients and others looking to use the room as a destination meeting place.

They’re still getting the word out as they tweak the designs with plans to roll out the concept in other Sonesta hotels and resorts in the future.

“We’re working very actively to get the word out,” she said. “But it’s tailored to a very specific use and purpose.”

Some clients have asked about converting it into more of a classroom layout, with a solid block of seating in front of a presentation area. But with ballrooms available to rent, she said those spaces are a better fit for that kind of format.

Pak said this new concept fits better with where the corporate model is heading.

“It’s not just standard cubicle spaces anymore,” she said. “It’s definitely going away from that standard office environment.”