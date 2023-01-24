BUFFALO, N.Y. — Truckers help keep the country run as they transport supplies across the nation.

It’s a typically male-dominated job, but women are starting to level that playing field.

“I love pulling the brakes. I love operating the huge vehicle,” said Jamie Vance, a student at National Tractor Trailer School as she practiced on a virtual driving simulation. “A semi is nothing to play with.”

Vance is a few months into her training to become a certified tractor-trailer driver.

“Put me in the real truck please,” she laughed.

She's eager to put the pedal to the metal on a new career.

“I have a 1-year-old daughter. And now that I'm a mom, I need mom money," Vance laughed.

She’s part of a growing trend of women getting into this field.

“I was just like, 'it's a truck. If somebody else can do it, I can do it,'" Vance said. "Women are just as good.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of women in truck transportation hit a record high of 1.6 million last October.

They now make up 18% of the industry, mostly in truck driving roles.

“Money was a big factor in it," explained Rosemarie De Jesus, a current truck driver. "Then the amount of time for schooling [played a big role too].”

De Jesus was in Vance’s shoes not too long ago.

A certified nursing assistant, she shifted gears to trucking last year and essentially doubled her pay.

“It's not easy," she said. "But everything comes with its challenges, everything comes with pros and cons. Just give it a shot.”

One of two women in her class, she knows there are struggles.

“They kind of just think that oh, you know, 'here comes a woman,'" said De Jesus. "I think they think that you're gonna mess up, so they're on you about certain things and it's just like, 'give me a chance and I'll show you what I can do.'”

While De Jesus would eventually like to go back and get her nursing degree, for Vance, this is her long-term career.

She plans to drive locally before going any further.

“That will make it able so I can drop my kid to school, I can be home to her every day, I can still make my money, and make everybody happy,” Vance said.

She hopes she and De Jesus are only the beginning.

“Women are starting to be the go-getters, the motivated ones," she said. "I feel like truck driving is something a woman can do if they put their mind to it”

According to the American Trucking Association, there are around 80,000 driver jobs open nationwide.

But if that doesn't interest you, there are other jobs in the trucking industry too.