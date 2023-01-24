MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — While investigators put their pieces together, the community of Monterey Park is working to bring itself together, as their city’s name has become synonymous with the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since Uvalde, Texas.

For more than 30 years, Sherry Hu has concentrated on her work at Vitativ Cosmetics. But while her hands kept busy Monday morning, her mind was elsewhere.

Hu's thoughts have been spinning she heard about the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on the other side of the building from her store. She’s been there before, though not in years, and says many of her longtime customers and friends are regulars — so she’s sick with worry.