BUFFALO, N.Y. — Banking has come a long way. You can deposit checks, apply for loans, make transfers and more — all from the palm of your hand.

But for people who don’t want to, or just can’t use mobile banking, their options are lessening.

“A lot of banks are closing locations because we're living in a digital age," explained Darnell Haywood, the community responsibility officer for Bank On Buffalo. "But in some areas, a lot of people want to talk face-to-face with individuals just to get that personal touch to help with their finances.”

That hits home for Pat Gawron.

“You know I've been in banking [for] 29 years, I never used [an] ATM,” she laughed.

She has an account with Bank On Buffalo and would typically drive from Kaisertown to Orchard Park to access it.

Convenience is key though.

“Wednesdays are good. The location is perfect,” she said.

When she got the chance to shorten her trip to just a few blocks, she took it.

Now, she gets her banking done through Bank on Wheels.

“This is something where you can go and open up a bank account, you can go pay your mortgage, you can apply for a loan, you can do everything right here at our Bank on Wheels,” said Bank On Buffalo president Michael Noah.

It stops at three locations over three days, every week to help people, who might live in banking deserts.

“We don't have a bank in the area anymore. Everything closed up," said Gawron. "Closest one is down the road on Bailey and Clinton, and so this is all we have here.”

It can make a big impact long term.

“If you don't have banking services and the ability to get to a bank, in a lot of cases, it's going to cost people," explained Noah. "They're not going to be able to have an account where they can earn interest and they're going to be paying fees for check cashing.”

There were only a few customers stopping by when Spectrum News 1 paid a visit. The mobile branch just launched in November, but interest is growing.

“Instead of us building a branch on every corner, why don't we bring the bank to your community?" said Haywood. "We're just here making a difference.”

With her to-do list done, Gawron started to roll on out.

Her message to anyone who's curious: “Try it out. It’s very convenient and very friendly," she said.

The Bank on Wheels makes stops Monday - Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mondays are in Niagara Falls.

There are two stops in Buffalo: Renovation Church on Tuesdays and Peter Machnica Community Center on Wednesdays.