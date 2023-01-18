ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As with a lot of things, popular winter activities are seeing a cost increase this year. The price of ski equipment is noticeably spiking.

Buying skis and snowboards, along with boots, bindings and other needed accessories has always been a pricey passion. With inflation, things are getting even more expensive.

One option is renting equipment for the season, which can bring the cost down from hundreds of dollars to a manageable price.

"A simple pair of basketball shoes can run $200 plus," said Davis Fabis, general manager of The Ski Company. "So we do try to cater to the family business and try to keep the pricing in check so that no matter what's going on in the economy, it's still affordable for people to get out and ski and enjoy the sport. It's one of the few things that a whole family can enjoy during the season."

New York is running behind on snowfall totals this year. That, combined with higher costs for fuel, utilities, concessions and the need for competitive salaries, is also translating to higher prices for lift tickets at ski slopes.