New York drivers may see a change in the price at the gas pump the next time they fill up their tanks, depending on where they live.

Gas prices continue to drop ever so slightly across the state.

The state average a week ago was hanging around $3.45 a gallon. However, it has now dropped two cents to $3.43.

Syracuse is seeing around the same decrease, also dropping down two cents to $3.40.

Albany is sitting at $3.40, which is down two cents from last week.

The Buffalo-Niagara Falls area is following the same trend with a drop to $3.39.

Rochester saw the biggest drop this week, falling three cents to $3.44.