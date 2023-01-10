ANAHEIM, Calif. — New operational changes are coming to Disneyland Resort for visitors ahead of the theme park's celebration of the Walt Disney Co.'s 100th anniversary.

In a letter to Disney cast members Tuesday, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro said Disneyland Resort is "significantly increasing" the number of days the Anaheim theme parks will offer its lowest-priced one-day, one-park ticket of $104 to visitors.

D'Amaro said guests would have "nearly two months' worth over the coming year" of the $104 ticket option or tier 0.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have a tiered ticket system that varies by low and high-demand days. A one-day, one-park ticket can range from $104 on the lowest-demand days, mainly mid-week off-season, to $179 on high-demand days such as some Saturdays, holidays and Spring and Christmas break. Park hopper tickets, the ability for a visitor to visit both Anaheim theme parks on the same day, is an additional $60 per person.

D'Amaro also said that beginning Feb. 4, visitors who have park hopper tickets or Magic Key annual passes for both parks would also be able to cross over or go between parks starting at 11 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. Disney implemented the time restriction to manage both theme parks' capacity during the pandemic when attendance was limited.

Additionally, starting Feb. 4, all visitors will have complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads of attraction photos throughout the Disney100 celebration, D'Amaro said.

And Magic Key annual passes, which sold out recently, will once again be available for sale throughout the year "as inventory becomes available," he said.

It's unclear why D'Amaro announced these operational changes now and whether new Disney CEO Bob Iger, who took over for once successor Bob Chapek, helped spur the changes.

A Disneyland spokesperson told Spectrum News that Disney has "a great team here that is always trying to improve the guest experience."

"Not everyone gets it right all the time, but we listen and we learn," the Disneyland official said to Spectrum News. "We want to balance the incredible demand we have with the best guest experience we can provide. We are excited about all of these changes and are committed to listening, adapting, and staying relentlessly focused on making the guest experience at our Disney parks even better for more people around the world."

However, D'Amaro, in his letter, made no mention of removing or modifying the unpopular reservation system, which requires visitors to make a reservation ahead of their visit to Disneyland Resort.

D'Amaro said such changes are in store at Walt Disney World but not at its West Coast sibling at Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland officials told Spectrum News they have no plans to eliminate the reservation system at this time.

"It allows us to manage the number of people in the park, whether they are guests who bought a ticket for the day, or a Magic Key holder, which is important to the guest experience inside the parks," the Disneyland spokesperson said. "Our hope in the short term is to look at making the reservation process more streamlined."