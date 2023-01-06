DALLAS — Comerica Bank plans to expand its footprint in the southern sector of Dallas as it opens Comerica BusinessHQ — a collaborative community space to support small business owners. The $5 million investment will transform a “collaborative space” into a platform centered on “capital, cultivation and connectivity” in order for the small businesses to continue to grow.

"Comerica has long been invested in the South Dallas community and we are taking our commitment a step further with the creation of Comerica BusinessHQ," said Irvin Ashford, Jr., Comerica Bank's Chief Community Officer in a press release. "It is imperative that we help provide solutions to the challenges facing entrepreneurs in this footprint."

The 8,000 square-foot space will exist in Comerica’s R.L. Thornton Freeway location in Dallas and operate Monday through Friday with some extended hours and availability on the weekend. The location can accommodate about 20 to 25 small businesses daily. Those in the BusinessHQ will have access to workspaces, high-speed internet, printing, scanning, video conferencing rooms with large-scale projection ability and rooms outfitted with tools needed for small-scale content creation. With the tools being provided to small business owners by Comerica Bank, the company insists that the vetting process for membership into the BusinessHQ will be exclusive. A small business that operates in a “high need, high opportunity area” with a revenue of less than $1 million will have the chance to apply for the six-month memberships.

“To ensure this initiative is truly community-driven, we plan to empower our broad network of strategic community partners to facilitate programming and assist in identifying small businesses for BusinessHQ opportunities,” said Regional External Affairs Manager and project lead Brandon Jones. “The key findings from our community-based focus groups and meetings with local leaders, stakeholders and small business owners indicated we should focus on the following areas — technology and connectivity, access and security and membership and exclusivity — to make the most impact as we continue to contribute to the Southern sector’s economic revitalization efforts.”

According to officials, the BusinessHQ will open in March and operate under a success manager who will assist in membership activities and client scheduling and event planning. Membership has its privileges as BusinessHQ members will get one-on-one consultations, incubation fellowships, coworking spaces and the BusinessHQ’s library of resources for at least six months.