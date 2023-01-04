In today’s world, students have options. But why aren’t Gen-Z and millennials considering trade job paths?

Many are faced with the daunting price tag of higher education and the unknown of what those loans could look like post-graduation.

But it’s still apparently not scary enough to push a young workforce into trade jobs like welding, mechanics, plumbing or electric. At 16, one high schooler is weighing his options.

“Everyone tries to go to college and thinks that’s a better route, but I don’t think college always is a better route,” said Tyler Ofeldt.

He says he was first drawn to electrical work when he realized he loved to work with his hands and seeing his dad’s successful career in the field.

“I think it’s better to do these jobs like trades because, No. 1, you don’t have that debt you have to pay, you’re making the money,” said Ofeldt.

He wants to join a workforce that needs the jolt of younger employees. Working with his dad at Rondout Electric during the summers has shown him how gratifying the field can be.

“I know we worked in a barn last year and wired a whole barn for a family friend. It’s a pretty cool feeling because you’re the one that made that happen,” said Ofeldt.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, the average age of electricians is 42 years old. Rondout Electric wants to shine a light on the industry.

In partnership with the state Department of Labor, the business has organized an apprenticeship program. To qualify, applicants must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent degree, a valid driver’s license and means of transportation. Applications opened for the apprenticeship on January 3 and will be open until January 17, with the plan of accepting three candidates into the program.

It’s a program Ofeldt plans to jump on when he’s old enough to apply and immediately get put on the hot seat. Company president and electrician Ken Schupp has designed it that way.

“Most of the time, they have one person that they’re tied to. We want to get them working with somebody that’s seasoned and can show them the ropes,” said Schupp in regards to the mentor-based program they’ve designed.

They’re ropes Schupp has been walking for decades, as a member of the second-highest paying state for electricians in the country.

“It’s been my life, quite frankly. I’ve spent hours and hours, and I’ll probably never stop. Electrical is a really a rewarding trade,” said Schupp.

In years past, they’ve had trouble filling those apprenticeship roles, and Schupp hopes to round out Rondout Electric’s legacy with younger reinforcements, and help younger professionals realize the life they could have.

“Take it from someone that’s been doing it for 40 years: I’m living the life,” said Schupp.