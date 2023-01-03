INGLEWOOD, Calif. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, best friends Dane Jordan and Macy Lucarelli turned their plant hobby into a small business, called The Plant Daddies, after being laid off and needing a way to make money.
Two and a half years later, the business is thriving and has been covered or mentioned by magazines such as Architectural Digest and Vogue.
The partners are in residence at Berbere Imports, where they say they love working with plants because they bring soul and happiness to a home.