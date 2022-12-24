LIMA, N.Y. — Several residents of Lima are spending their holidays dealing with the aftermath of the snow storm that caused hundreds of power outages around Livingston County.

“We’ve been without power since 11:22 a.m. yesterday,” resident Richard Chapman said. “And I traced the problem to some downed trees and this pine it's getting ready to go too. All these people are freezing their rear ends off in their houses and nothing is being done about it.”

After being displaced, many locals have found different outlets to source out electricity and warmth.

“We have a family that lives about five minutes away and they have power,” resident Jennifer Taylor said. “So we are there and hopefully we get that back because we do have pets that we can't take there. So we've just been coming back and forth to check in on anything.”

Emergency officials have been going door to door to check up on their residents well-being and offer resources to turn to if needed.

“We're out here going door to door,” director of emergency management Andrew Brodell said. “You know, a lot of people have Facebook, they're trying email, phone, that kind of thing. But we're just making sure that the information gets as widespread as possible.”

Luckily, the Lima volunteer ambulance services are using the season of giving to give back to its local residents and open their doors.

“The beautiful thing about Lima is the size, their hearts,” Mayor of the village of Lima John Skiptunas said. “You look around and there's just one phone call that needed to be made and everyone just came. National grids, giving us indication that there might be power resolved and restored this afternoon. So our fingers are crossed. We'll be here as late as we can, as long as we have volunteers to supply a warm area charging for their media sources and hot soup as long as it lasts.”

“It's on here, which we weren't aware of,” resident Maureen Leathersich said. “But our plan was to, you know, be together as a family to watch the game this afternoon. So I had said to the kids last night, ``Well, worst case scenario we’ll sit in my car with my cell phone being charged and we can stream it from my cell phone if we have to.”

Volunteers are providing several necessities like food, warmth, electricity and the Buffalo Bills game.

“I've never had a Christmas Eve like this,” Leathersich said. “This goes down in the books as a very memorable Christmas Eve, for sure.”