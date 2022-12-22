SAN DIEGO — Paul Greive doesn’t mind the bumpy morning commute to his farm in Warner Springs because the views are so beautiful.

“I gotta pinch myself sometimes,” he said. “I forget how special it is.”

Greive is the power behind Pasturebird, a farm raising chickens outside on fresh pasture with zero vaccines, antibiotics or drugs. He has a passion for regenerative farming, and a faith that raising better chickens comes down to movement and fresh earth.

The farm uses solar powered, floorless coops on wheels that move every 24-hours to a fresh spot where the birds can forage for insects and enjoy grass while leaving behind valuable fertilizer. Greive calls it “the beautiful dance.”

“It’s expensive to do it this way. The birds definitely grow slower,” he said. “But I think they’re way happier, definitely a way healthier for the consumer. It’s a win-win.”

Adam Kreutter says he can taste the difference. Appropriately nicknamed “Bacon”, Kreutter is one of the owners of Front Row Meats, a butcher shop in San Diego who only gets their meat from local farmers who practice sustainable farming methods.

“The main thing is having people know they can vote with their dollar,” Kreutter said. “If you want to make a difference, you can choose local, sustainable farming.”

Protecting the environment is just as important as the quality of their meat for head butcher Daylon Teel. According to the ASPCA, waste from factory farms pollutes the water, land and air in neighboring communities; globally, animal agriculture represents about 14% of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. Teel wants their customers to share better meals together.

“Do you need to eat our meat every day? No; but if you’re going to pay money to buy meat, you might as well make it quality,” Teel said. “It doesn’t have to be every day.”

Thanks to partnerships with Pasturebird and other farms around California like them, the guys at Front Row Meats are making sure their community can support farmers, care about animals and improve the planet.

“It’s just kind of like a win for everybody,” Kreutter said.

As he walks his land, Greive can see where his chickens have been, where they will go, and the circle that will continue with the next flock.

“That’s the partnership right there,” Greive said. “That’s how you change the world, I think.”

Pasturebird loves having visitors to their farm, and the public can book a tour on their website.