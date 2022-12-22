Micron Techology, the chip manufacturer planning to build a factory in Clay, told investors it plans to trim up to 10% of its workforce, eliminate bonuses and slice executive pay heading into 2023.

In prepared remarks dated Wednesday, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the company has seen a drop in demand and a "steep decline" in pricing. Mehrotra added he expects supply chain issues to improve over the course of the next year.

"Near term, over the next few months, we expect gradually improving demand trends for memory, as customer inventory levels improve further, new CPU platforms are launched, and China demand starts to grow as its economy reopens," he told investors.

Micron will suspend a 2023 bonus companywide, lower discretionary spending and cut executive salaries for the remainder of its 2023 fiscal year. Over the course of the next year, Mehrotra said Micron would reduce its headcount by about 10% through a combination of attrition and layoffs.

Mehrotra said Micron also would reign in capital expenditures by as much as $1 billion from its initial projection.

Micron announced in October that it would build a factory the size of 40 football fields and promised to bring in 9,000 high-paying jobs within the company that would spur a total of 50,000 jobs for Central New York.

"While the environment remains challenging, we currently expect second-half fiscal 2023 revenue to improve from the first half," Mehrotra said.