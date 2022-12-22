LOS ANGELES — Travelers through the new Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be able to shop without stopping at a checkout counter at the airport’s first Hudson Nonstop store.

A partnership with Amazon, the new Hudson shop uses the retail giant’s Just Walk Out and Amazon One technologies, so customers can pick up what they’d like to purchase and exit without being rung up by a cash register.

Billed as a fast and frictionless way to shop, customers who enter the store insert a credit card or hover the palm of their hand over an Amazon One device. As they exit the store with their items, their credit card is charged for what they selected.

To pay by palm, customers sign up at an Amazon One enrollment kiosk to associate their hand with a credit or debit card. Amazon One sign-ups can also be done in advance at many Amazon Go, Amazon Books, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores.

In early 2023, Hudson will open another new type of store inside the Delta terminal as part of a 10-year agreement with LAX. Called Evolve by Hudson, the store is billed as a one-stop shop for the local market and will use a store-within-a-store concept to sell luggage from Herschel Supply Co. and TUMI; electronics from Apple, Beats, Bose and Brookstone; toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop; and accessories from 47 Brand, Happy Socks and Sunglass Hut.

It will also feature products from local artisans in a collaboration with CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles. Evolve by Hudson will not use Just Walk Out technology, though customers will be able to self-checkout.

“Evolve and Hudson Nonstop combine experiential retailing with frictionless technology, providing travelers with the convenience and speed they are looking for, while allowing us to deliver our iconic Traveler’s Best Friend service in new ways,” Hudson deputy chief executive Brian Quinn said in a statement announcing the LAX deal in late September.

Hudson opened its first Nonstop location at Dallas Love Field Airport about a year ago and has since rolled out the concept at Dallas Fort Worth, Chicago Midway and O’Hare international airports and in Nashville.

Hudson currently operates 44 stores in 8 of the 10 terminals at LAX, including Tom Bradley International. It operates more than 1,000 locations in North America.