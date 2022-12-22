AVON, N.Y. — Milk has been a staple for households in the United States for many years. The consumption of milk has been trending downward, due to factors such as plant-based milk alternatives, leaving many in the dairy farm industry to try and keep up with the trends.

“I mean, it's certainly a different world than we used to live in,” the owner of Coyne Farms, Liam Coyne, said. “But we're learning to adapt.”

Coyne Farms has been in business for 100 years.

“Farming is a tough gig,” Coyne said. “It's certainly a lot of uncertainty out there with, just supply and demand and different nutrition trends going around and things like that.”

They are operating every day with over 1,000 dairy cows.

“Their last name, just like a jersey, they all got their last names on there,” Coyne said. “Always striving to be the best caretakers of the cattle. And so we can be that's the challenge that we always try to raise year after year.”

They monitor their health and the maintenance of milk every day.

“[We] monitor every cow in there and their production daily to help us, you know, make better management decisions,” Coyne said. “Sure that we're doing the best we can with cow comfort and nutrition, metabolic.”

Despite the trends, Coyne understands how vital milk still is to the everyday person.

“We do the best we can to educate the consumer and we rely heavily on our co-op DFA to help educate the consumers as to what nutritional value is,” Coyne said. “Then in dairy milk, it's far different than some of those other juices and things that are sold.”

Coyne highlighted milk’s importance to one’s dietary consumption.

“There's no true replacement for the, you know, protein and calcium and other nutrients that you can get in milk,” Coyne said. “You have to have two, three servings a day of dairy milk.”

And, most importantly, how important it is to his local community.

“All of our dairy products are produced local and stay local,” Coyne said. “We're really lucky that they depend on us to be the ones that provide them with their dairy products every day, three times a day.”