LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a year of unprecedented volume and congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, there is, at long last, a noticeable slowdown.
At the end of 2022, here are some things to watch:
- The long-awaited container dwell fee — an effort to clear out space within the harbor — will end Jan. 24
- Negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association continue months after the labor contract expired
- Cargo volumes are dropping
- The backlog that once topped 100 container ships is now cleared
During this season, volunteers distribute gifts to sailors.
One of my last stories of 2022 will be about @portoflongbeach & @PortofLA:— Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) December 19, 2022
Container ship backlog=gone
Recent cargo volume=📉
ILWU contract negotiations=ongoing
Container dwell fee program=ending 1/24
Gifts for sailors are in these bags 👇 pic.twitter.com/C71TiTTLhA