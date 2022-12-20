LONG BEACH, Calif. — After more than a year of unprecedented volume and congestion at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, there is, at long last, a noticeable slowdown.

At the end of 2022, here are some things to watch:

  • The long-awaited container dwell fee — an effort to clear out space within the harbor — will end Jan. 24
  • Negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association continue months after the labor contract expired
  • Cargo volumes are dropping
  • The backlog that once topped 100 container ships is now cleared

