Gas prices are trending down in New York, including in Western New York and the Rochester region. The average drop across the state is about $.12.

In both Buffalo and Batavia, the average price is down $.08 compared to one week ago. However, Western New York is still paying well above the national average.

The lowest prices in the region are around $3.40 per gallon. The national average cost is $3.14.

In Rochester, the average for a gallon of unleaded is sitting at $3.57. A year ago, drivers were paying $3.31.

AAA saying prices will likely continue to decline as demand falls during the winter months.