PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — According to the National Restaurant Association, since the pandemic, the industry is short-staffed by approximately one million people. And food service employees are not in a hurry to put their aprons back on, says Paul Kan, an executive restaurant consultant.

“I think this industry is in crisis right now,” said Kan, who is hired by restaurants to lure employees back.

What You Need To Know Post-pandemic, restaurants are experiencing a staff shortage



The hiring dynamic has shifted, restaurant employees have many more choices for employment



Paul Kan, a restaurant consultant, says it is about more than just money, workers demand a good working environment



Kan started a program called "People Before Plates," to consult restaurants on how to create a friendlier work space

Kan said the dynamic changed before the pandemic. Historically, restaurant owners held all the chips when it came to hiring and firing staff.

“Even if you had high turn-over, it wasn’t a problem,” Kan said. “Because (restaurant employees) could be easily replaced the next day. There were piles of resumes that a business owner could choose from.”

Tony Marchese owns a restaurant called “Trio” in Palm Springs. He said, after the COVID lockdown, some of his staff were making more money off of government assistance. And his former employees also had other options.

“(They) can get all kinds of other jobs,” Marchese said. And many of those jobs, noted Marchese, could pay more than he could offer.

But Kan said it was about more than just money.

“Many of them weren’t treated very well,” he said. “So, they had to really contemplate, ‘Do I want to … go back to an environment like that?’”

In an effort to recruit employees, Kan consults restaurant owners on how to create a better working environment.

Marchese admitted it was his management style, not his menu, that needed tweaking.

“I was kind of one of those owners that would micro-manage everybody and scream at everybody,” Marchese said.

He called in Kan.

“It came time one day, where I needed somebody just to talk to every day, get me on the right track,” Marchese said.

Kan runs a program called “People Before Plates.” He comes to the restaurant to lead on-site workshops with management and staff to improve communication that will foster a better work environment. Marchese said, since Kan entered the picture, his business is back on track. And he’s learned how to be a better boss.

“Yeah! Ask questions, believe it or not,” Marchese said. “And listen!”

That, Kan said, is the No. 1 way to keep employees — listening to them.

“They will tell you everything you need to know about running your business,” Kan said.

“And don’t forget that your staff are your No. 1 recruiters within the restaurant industry,” Kan added.

According to Kan, it can cost thousands of dollars to recruit and train a new restaurant employee.