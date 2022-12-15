ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All the giving and sharing during the holiday season creates a lot of extra waste.

That's why all hands are on deck at the Monroe County Ecopark.

“Holidays are the best time of year to talk about recycling," said Michael Garland, director of environmental services at the Ecopark. "We know nationwide [people] are generating 25% more trash. That translates to an extra million pounds of trash per week nationwide.”

The team makes sure to keep up with the crowds, providing a one-stop dropoff for residential recycling.

It's sorted out strategically for the convenience of its guests, and its staff, keeping a green conscience at their job, and within their own lives.

Meagan Evans-Saurini/Environmental Educator: “I'm one of those like I drive my husband crazy at home, like I am like 'this is recyclable, this isn't recyclable,'" said Megan Evans-Saurini, an environmental educator. "So being able to just ... when people have that 'Aha' moment and they're like, 'oh, thank you so much for telling me,' like that just makes me feel good.”

They're taking the time to educate others on how hazardous waste can often be.

“We don't want any of this stuff to go into our sewer systems, because it'll end up at either of our two treatment plants and it will do a lot of harm," said Industrial Waste Assistant Garbriel Brett. "When we empty out the cars, everything comes through these doors and then when we open them up, either unscrew it or if it's tough, you know, hammer it up. Always wear the proper PPE and then we just pour it off.”

The organization is understanding its role in keeping a clean and green world.

“Every day when I'm working here and have the opportunity to have those conversations and it just makes me feel like I've done my job," said Evans-Saurini.

With recent new additions, it gives visitors easy access to all waste information at one’s fingertips.

“Recently, we developed an Alexa app to make it even easier for residents, so the easier and more convenient we can make for residents, the greater chance of recycling right," said Garland.

Users will receive steps from the app in their homes, helping direct their waste to the proper place at the Ecopark.