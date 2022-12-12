Minnewaska State Park is a destination for hikers in the Northeast – and next to it, one of the quaintest villages in the Hudson Valley. Ellenville sits at the foot of a mountain, thriving off of a hiking industry that fills its trails, stores and restaurants every fall.

But does the area have what it takes to support the outdoor industry?

“The parking is so bad there that people park on the roads and they park in people’s driveways and things of that nature. It kind of infringes on the residents,” said Victor Markowitz. He’s a firefighter and lifelong Ellenville resident, watching one of the hottest hiking spots in the state being overrun. He even comes with possible solutions.

What You Need To Know In 2021, New York State Parks saw 78 million visitors, a drastic spike in response to the COVID-19 pandemic



Portions of Minnewaska State Park closed for the fall after a September wildfire spread 130-150 acres



Ellenville sits at the bottom of Sam's Point and relies heavily on the local hiking industry

“The hiking is good for the area, but they need more parking, they need maybe an area here where they can shuttle people up to Sam’s Point,” said Markowitz.

Large portions of Minnewaska State Park are closed due to wildfire damage from early September; what’s left requires a parking reservation, something not many people know until they arrive. Left without one, you’re pointed to Ellenville’s Rail Trail, but at only a mile in length, hikers find themselves on a path downtown looking for more.

Genaro Garcia and his wife, Maria, are owners of two of the village’s popular spots, Cohen’s Bakery and Gaby’s Café. They see people come off the mountain all day.

“They’re sweaty, tired and hungry” and they’re ready for a warm meal, said Genaro.

Cohen’s and Gaby’s success are a residual effect of more foot traffic on the weekends. Just last year, New York State Parks saw 78 million visitors, a drastic spike in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. So how will Ellenville hold its own?

“A lot of people like to hike, a lot of people like the scenery, a lot of people like to come visit. Especially after COVID, we’ve started seeing a lot of new faces,” said Genaro.