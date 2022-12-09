MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Now that the power is restored in Moore County, businesses are asking residents to come back and support them.

What You Need To Know Moore County businesses are asking customers to shop local after the power outage caused them to lose revenue





The Sheriff's Office is still looking into who is responsible for damaging two substations in Moore County last week





Officials are offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest​

Businesses lost days of revenue while the lights were out, after two power substations were damaged in a shooting last weekend. And with Christmas just around the corner, they’re hoping to make up for lost time.

"I mean, not that there is ever a good time for something like this to happen, but December is certainly not ideal for any of the small businesses," said Ashley Tramontin, who owns Against the Grain. "There are so many here in town that really bank on our retail season, which is Christmas.”

Tramontin opened her home decor store in 2012 on Northwest Broad Street in downtown. She's originally a maker herself and now shows off others' creations, with 85% of her products from North Carolina makers.

It's something she says shoppers have pushed for, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They (shoppers) want to do gift baskets, they want to send a little bit of home to someone, they want to support the local makers," Tramontin said. "So we have customers coming in, really intentionally buying local.”

Tramontin says she’s been avoiding looking at the amount of revenue lost earlier this week, but with a few weeks left in the month she is feeling optimistic.

"Please patron Moore County," county manager Wayne Vest said in a press conference Wednesday. "Come back to our businesses, they have lost a tremendous amount over the last few days."

The Moore County Sheriff's Office is looking for information and tips into the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the two substations. If you have any info, you can call the tip line at 910-947-4444.