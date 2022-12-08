ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even billion-dollar companies need help growing.

“Connecting to those local companies that are here, helping them grow, removing barriers to growth and sometimes helping them connect to assets they didn’t know are down the street, that’s really the key to growth," said Matt Hurlbutt, president & CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise.

Plug manufactures hydrogen fuel cells for forklifts in warehouses across the world.

“Hydrogen is beginning to become ubiquitous in that it’s available all over the place these days," said Daniel O'Connell, Plug Rochester's general manager. "And our second product is the Electrolyzer which allows us to produce hydrogen from green electricity.”

O’Connell says the economic development agency Greater Rochester Enterprise was instrumental in making the city their home.

“GRE has really supported us all along the way, with helping us find locations to expand, as well as find resources,” he said.

But what about resources for smaller businesses that are still too large to qualify as a small business?

“We’re not a large company, but we’re not a small company, and our employees change," said Ann Miller-Michaels, chief sales officer at Intivity Inc. "We’re in this middle sector, so it’s been really difficult to get funding and guidance but we’ve spread through upstate New York.”

Intivity Inc. is an office space solutions firm that helps design and furnish offices across New York state.

“In December, I’ll have been here 28 years," Miller-Michaels said. "So clearly there’s some magic in this company. I think the number one piece is the collaboration and the family.”

With fewer than 100 employees, Miller-Michaels says it was that struggle to find resources that led them to GREs economic gardening program.

“We have nothing to lose, the worst thing that could happen is they’d say no thank you, and it’s not like we haven’t heard that before," Miller-Michaels said. "So it was amazing.”

With economic gardening, teams at GRE use data to help companies identify key audience demographics, budget more efficiently and increase their online presence.

“The economic gardening program provides strategic research information that most large companies have access to, that these smaller companies can use to leverage new markets," said Hurlbutt.

Miller-Michaels says the program didn’t just help them grow, but survive the pandemic too.

“There was a lot of thought-provoking data and conversations that helped us see some of the value we might not have seen before,” she said.

Hurlbutt says these second-stage businesses make up less than 15% of businesses in the region, but account for 40% of all private job growth.

“They are the gazelles, the companies that are sometimes overlooked when talking about tech transfer and start-up activity, but they’re ideally suited for growth," Hurlbutt said.

With business booming across upstate New York, Miller-Michaels is glad to be a part of the wave.

“There’s so much industry knowledge in Rochester as a foundation," she said. "So to see the economic gardening, the folks at GRE, what they’re doing, and how Rochester is growing is phenomenal.”