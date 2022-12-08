The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion dollar acquisition of video game giant Activison Blizzard, arguing that the merger could chill competition to Microsoft’s Xbox video game consoles and subscription service.

Sony, Microsoft's chief rival in the gaming space, argues that the deal could greatly harm their prospects, particularly if Microsoft seeks to make Activision games exclusive to the Xbox gaming platform and away from PlayStation consoles



Activision Blizzard is most well-known for its ”Call of Duty” franchise, the massive online role-playing game ”World of Warcraft,” and while also holding well-known mobile games, including “Candy Crush Saga,” in its portfolio.

In statement issued Thursday, the FTC argued that Microsoft has established a history of acquiring game developers and making them exclusive to their services. The commission in particular singles out the 2020 purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which developed the ”Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout” game franchises. Soon after, Microsoft announced that a series of Bethesda titles would become exclusive to its services.

“Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement to The Associated Press Thursday that they are likely to challenge the FTC's decision, writing: "While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court."

Both Microsoft and its chief gaming rival, Sony Interactive Entertainment, have a history of buying game developers to contribute to their portfolios, in an ongoing trend of consolidation and vertical integration. In traditionally, games developers would work with publishers who would promote and finance the games to distributors. By buying developers and setting up online marketplaces with subscription services, Microsoft and Sony are creating avenues to control the market the whole way down.

Microsoft’s games division is led by the Xbox line of consoles, but the company has seen significant growth in its Xbox Game Pass monthly subscription service, which touts a lineup of hundreds of games for customers to download and play.

Sony took a firm stance against the deal early on, arguing that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard could cause significant harm to its Playstation series of consoles, as well as Sony’s Playstation Plus game subscription service.

"Game Pass leads PlayStation Plus significantly. Microsoft already has a substantial lead in multi-game subscription services. Game Pass has 29 million subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is expected to grow substantially in the future,” Sony wrote in a statement of observations to the United Kingdon’s Competition and Markets Authority. The published statement redacted confidential business secrets. “The multi-game subscription tiers of PlayStation Plus considerably lag, with fewer than [redacted] the number of subscribers."

In its own statement to U.K. regulators, Microsoft said that the merger “increases competition in a market long dominated by Sony,” and that Sony’s installed base of PlayStation consoles more than doubles the Xbox installation base.

Much of the ongoing friction surrounds the Call of Duty franchise, which tends to top annual sales charts with each new entry. The latest game in the series, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” topped $1 billion in sales in 10 days, according to a Nov. 7 Activision Blizzard press release. To ease tension, Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year contract to ensure future Call of Duty games would appear on PlayStation were the deal to go ahead, according to a Wall Street Journal op-ed written by Microsoft president Brad Smith. On Tuesday, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that Microsoft had struck a similar 10-year deal with Nintendo, as well as a commitment to the Steam computer gaming platform.

The FTC complaint is the latest in a series of regulatory inquiries and challenges toward the acquisition. In United Kingdom began its inquiry in July, noting that the gaming industry generated about £7 billion (about $8.57 billion) in the UK in 2021. So far, the deal has been approved by regulators in three countries: Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Serbia.

According to gaming data research house Newzoo, the 2022 gaming market is expected to top $48.4 billion in North America, and $184.4 billion globally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.