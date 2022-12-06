National Grid is donating $6 million to help New York families in need this holiday season.

The money will be used to launch new energy bill assistance and emergency food support programs for customers with low to moderate incomes. The company will also increase its contribution to its existing Care & Share program and Neighborhood Heating Fund.

The money is expected to benefit more than 31,000 households statewide, which works out to around 100,000 people.

The new programs that are being launched — the Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger emergency food assistance — are designed to help families that are experiencing hardship, but just miss qualifying for the federally-funded Home Energy Assistance Program.

“We know that this winter’s higher energy supply prices will add to the financial burden for our customers who are grappling with increased costs at the grocery store, gas pump and in virtually every aspect of their lives,” said Rudy Wynter, National Grid’s New York president. “As we enter the holiday season, now is the time for us to provide additional customer assistance beyond what we currently offer. We are committed to supporting our customers in need by helping them stay warm and safe this winter.”

The Hope & Warmth Energy Fund and Hearts Fighting Hunger programs will open on Dec. 15 and close when the funding runs out.

Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund grants are offered annually beginning in February. All programs will be administered by HeartShare Human Services of New York.