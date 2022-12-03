The holiday shopping season is here, and this month could be a difficult one for those in debt.
The total credit card debt in the U.S. is $930 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Balances rose 15% over the last few months after shrinking during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also reports that delinquencies are climbing following two years of historically low levels.
With the holiday shopping season underway, Americans are expected to take on more debt.
Paul Oster, the president of the credit repair company Better Qualified, joined Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Saturday morning on NY1 to give tips and advice to holiday shoppers.