SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — Inflation is hitting small businesses especially hard as the cost of goods continues to rise.
Restaurant owner Theresa Granados said she’s tried to get help but has been denied.
Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — Inflation is hitting small businesses especially hard as the cost of goods continues to rise.
Restaurant owner Theresa Granados said she’s tried to get help but has been denied.