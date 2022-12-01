LOS ANGELES — The United States Postal Service is now using high-powered sorting machines to ensure timely holiday deliveries.

The company unveiled brand new high output parcel sorters at their Los Angeles County headquarters in South LA. The new machines can sort up to 10,000 parcels of mail per hour.

This leaves the company in good shape, heading into the holiday season.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the USPS is already receiving about one million parcels of mail per day at the LA County plant.

Plant Manager Daniel Hirai said the new machines mean your mail will arrive in record time.

“If it comes into this facility, it’s out tomorrow,” Hirai said. “That’s how quick.”

In years past, all the packages received at the LA County plant had to be sorted by hand. Now, the new technology does most of the heavy lifting.

Hirai said the new technology has streamlined the mail sorting process.

All of this new technology means happier faces along USPS delivery drivers routes.

Delivery driver Arian Montoya has been working for the USPS for over 7 years. He said the work during this time of year is always hectic, but well worth it.

“We feel like we have to thrive this time of year because without us, Christmas would not be possible,” Montoya said.

Montoya puts in 12 to 14 hour work days this time of year to ensure everyone gets their packages on time.

“I feel like Santa’s little helper,” Montoya said. “Seeing their faces once you deliver a package is such an achievement.”

Hirai said that, thanks to workers like Montoya and the USPS’s new technology, they are more equipped than ever to handle the holiday season.