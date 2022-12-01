LOS ANGELES — Following the pandemic, UCLA wanted to help revitalize the local community.
The university created First Thursdays in partnership with Westwood where every month Broxton Avenue shuts down for a farmers market, music, food and more.
Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More
LOS ANGELES — Following the pandemic, UCLA wanted to help revitalize the local community.
The university created First Thursdays in partnership with Westwood where every month Broxton Avenue shuts down for a farmers market, music, food and more.