ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The area's largest local power providers are suspending late payment charges this winter.
Rochester Gas & Electric and NYSEG say they will not assess those fees because of rising energy supply prices. The utilities will waive late payment charges from Dec. 1-April 15.
Parent company Avangrid says the relief comes as it works to keep delivery rates steady.
The company announced a proposed rate hike of 13-22% earlier this year, which would require approval from the state to go forward.
The proposal has been met with pushback and even calls for a public takeover of the utility amid complaints of poor customer service and billing errors.
Avangrid says its rate hikes will pay for upgrading infrastructure and more customer service staff.