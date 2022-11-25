During the pandemic, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce started the Save Our Locals campaign to help small businesses and non-profits stay afloat.

Now that everything is opened back up they want to remind people to keep supporting the local economy.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Saratoga is a shop that’s been in business for more than 40 years.

“I've worked here since I was a kid,” said Maddy Zanetti.

Zanetti now co-owns Impressions of Saratoga 17 years later. The shop stands on a property with centuries of history behind it.

“We’re very fortunate to still have people that come here that they remember when this was a bank when this was a bar,” Zanetti said.

But even long-standing businesses like Impressions have needed help, especially over the last couple of years. That's why the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce just launched what they’re calling the Love Our Locals campaign.

If you spend more than $20.22 at local businesses or restaurants anywhere in Saratoga county, or you donate that amount to a nonprofit, take a photo of your receipt and email it in. Then you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card.

“It's kind of a no brainer, there’s no effort on our part of having to offer discounts or having to do any extra work other than just promoting that people have to send their receipts in and then they can win prizes," Zanetti said. "So it's a win, win for everybody.”

The chamber of commerce is purchasing these gift cards from local businesses and they hope to give away more than $7,500. Zanetti says this is a perfect time for this campaign.

“We are so busy in the summer, that is our busiest time. It’s kind of like our Christmas for retail, but then on the off-season, things like this campaign, they bring people downtown," said Zanetti.

According to Zanetti, it also gets people thinking about doing their holiday shopping locally, instead of online or from a big box store.

“You are helping to support the economy locally but you’re also paying for the income for the person who is working behind the register or who is serving the food to you," she said. "And they’re a local person. It's helping your neighbors even if it's someone you might not know.”

The campaign runs through Dec. 31. Once you take a photo of your receipt, email it to LoveOurLocals@Saratoga.org. Winners are chosen every week.