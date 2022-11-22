CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Folks around North Carolina are doing their Thanksgiving shopping this week.

Grocery store chains across the state, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Lidl, and Reid’s Fine Foods said stock and supply issues should not be prevalent this year.

However, some of the chains, and shoppers themselves, say you might notice a bigger bite into your wallet, as prices on items have increased.

What You Need To Know

Harris Teeter, Lidl, Food Lion, and Reid's say stores should remain stocked through the holiday

Shoppers in stores Tuesday say they have noticed higher prices on some items

Some chains also said they are not implementing purchase restrictions this year

Harris Teeter and Food Lion say they do not expect stocking issues at stores across the state this year. Food Lion suggests customers to join its rewards program to get the best prices.

Meanwhile, Lidl, which operates more than 20 stores in North Carolina, says its stores should also be free of stock issues.

“We are not seeing really any stock issues at this point with any of those kind of core Thanksgiving items,” said spokesperson Chandler Spivey.

Spivey acknowledged rising prices in the food industry, but said the chain had worked hard to avoid rising prices for customers.

“We know Thanksgiving is one of those core holidays where people are doing their shopping,” Spivey added.

The chain says it has successfully kept the cost of a Thanksgiving meal, able to feed up to 10 people, under $30 at its stores, if customers use its rewards program. The company made a similar effort last year. The list of items includes a 13-pound turkey, twp pumpkin pies, stuffing and other sides.

Lidl’s smaller product list and other cost-cutting measures, like no bags at checkout, help keep costs low, according to Spivey.

Also, Harris Teeter and Lidl say they do not have widespread purchase restrictions on popular items, like some stores implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoppers were out in stores across Charlotte Tuesday, like Nekola Fitzgerald, who was busy crossing off what’s left of her list.

“It’s really just the last-minute things. I have a fairly simply menu this year, it’s a small Thanksgiving. I’ve just been planning my meals based on what we already had like in our freezer and in our pantry,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday.

She is cooking a Thanksgiving meal for two this year, but says she was pleasantly surprised with the ease of finding items on her list.

“It’s not as bad actually as I thought it was going to be. I thought I was going to have to be like searching the world for butter. And, I’ve been able to find butter,” Fitzgerald said laughing.

But, Fitzgerald says she has noticed price increases on both regular groceries and Thanksgiving items.

“Meat and eggs for sure, have definitely gone up,” Fitzgerald added, “To the point where you’re really recognizing it.”

So, she got creative and researched sales and deals ahead of time and spread her shopping over several trips in recent weeks.

“I have also just prepared myself that things are going to cost a little bit more. So, I’ve tried to shop a little bit earlier, shop deals when I can find them,” Fitzgerald explained.

Fitzgerald says the higher prices here in North Carolina are nothing compared to what her family deals with back home in Guam.

“Although I do feel it, and I do see it, I do realize there are other places, even in the country, that are still paying way more,” Fitzgerald said.

Another area grocer, Reid’s Fine Foods, says stocking and supply issues are relatively minimal this year. But, CEO Tom Coker did acknowledge they also raised prices earlier this year.

In the meantime, Coker says a staple of Thanksgiving, large get-togethers, are returning based on sales trends.

“Last year I’d say the biggest difference, we did a lot of small orders, smaller, three or four members of a household getting together. Now, we’re doing a lot of larger events going forward,” Coker said in his SouthPark store on Tuesday.

It’s not all bad news. Coker says, despite the last three years, he is starting to see signs the supply and inflation issues are potentially getting better.