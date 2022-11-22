ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the group Metro Justice continue to push back on proposed rate hikes by Rochester Gas & Electric. However, they're also calling on Rochester City Council to make any meetings with the utility company public.

Council members were initially scheduled to hold a private meeting with RG&E representatives but that was canceled due to scheduling conflicts. Protesters gathered on the steps of Rochester City Hall on Monday to demand access to those meetings.

"They have done nothing to show that we should trust them with talking to our decision makers privately," said Mohini Sharma, Metro Justice organizing director. "They have been messing up every which way, from billing to extremely high bills to unreachable customer service to prolonged power outages. And the actual rate-paying public can't reach them."

If approved by the state, rates would increase by 13-22%. RG&E says the proposed rate hikes would help address some of the public's concerns, including updating infrastructure and hiring additional customer support employees.

The company said in a previous statement:

"Rising expenses have impacted us as well. Even with the proposed rate case, we continue to have among the lowest electric and gas rates in the state. Preparing for the energy future will require significant investment, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our customers will benefit."

In addition to protesting against rate hikes, Metro Justice is starting a dialogue with city leaders on the idea of making RG&E a public utility. But what would that look like and mean for customers?

Spectrum News 1 reporter Andrew Freeman took a look at a public power utility nearby in the village of Fairport to show us what the operation could look like.