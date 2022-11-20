RALEIGH, N.C. — Every detail and touch matters around this time of year for DECO Raleigh owner Pam Blondin.

What You Need To Know Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26





DECO Raleigh says 20% of sales for the year are done in the 10 days before Christmas





DECO sells locally made products to support the area' artists

“The world wouldn’t believe it, but we start buying for the holidays in July and August," Blondin said. "Our goal is to have absolutely maximum inventory by Thanksgiving.”

The holidays are a big part of the retail year for the decor shop full of interesting knickknacks and collectibles.

Blondin says the holidays are what pay the rent.

“A shocking statistic — we do 20% of our sales for the year in the 10 days before Christmas," she said.

Almost everything you see in DECO's inventory is made in Raleigh.

By spending your dollars here in her shop, the impact goes beyond her doors and into the community.

“They’re supporting the artist, they’re supporting us, they’re helping pay our employees, they are paying rent to a local landlord," Blondin said. "So it’s a little micro economy, and I love how it works.”

Many businesses are still recovering from what has been a few years of uncertainty. Blondin says this year's shopping season could be an important one.

“Honestly, for some stores, if they don’t have a really good holiday, it’s going to be touch and go after the new year," Blondin said. "Just trying to get out from under the commitment we all made to keep our employees employed and keep our doors open.”

As she flips the open sign and welcomes in customers this week, Blondin is urging all to think local first.

“Knowing that 70% of what they can buy in our store and the stores that are our neighbors, they can’t get anywhere else," Blondin said. "We rarely have an unhappy customer and of course we take care of them if they are.”