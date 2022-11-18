With the holiday season comes holiday traditions. For many, those family gatherings include plenty of food, and often times, that means fish. But this holiday season, you might have to pay more than in previous years.

Certain fish have been difficult to keep in stock in recent months.

“Wild salmon, all this summer, was a big issue. Normally we go through a lot of Copper River Salmon, which is kind of the king of all salmon, and we could hardly even get it,” says Peter Kenyon, owner of Fin - Your Fishmonger.

The fish industry has been impacted by a whole host of things. The pandemic led to shipping delays, and even before that, climate change and overfishing were creating problems.

The latest blow has been the closure of Alaska’s crab season, which might drive up costs even more. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game cancelled the season because of an insufficient crab population.

The holidays are a typically busy season for Kenyon and he says he can do about a month’s worth of sales in the week leading up to Christmas. But prices have become a concern.

“I’d say the first thing that entered my mind was the price right now is more than double what it was last year, and all I’m thinking is how high can it go before people just say ‘forget it,’ ” says Kenyon.

He says he’s holding on because of loyal customers, who know he isn’t marking up prices for no reason.

“Customers that we’ve watched have their children and their children now come in and pick up fish with them. Those are the people you work for, you try to take care of and keep them happy, and they just keep coming back trying to support the small business,” says Kenyon.