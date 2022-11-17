CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR is continuing to invest in the Concord area, just about 25 minutes northeast of Charlotte.

The professional racing company is already at work on a new production headquarters in the region, set to bring more than a hundred new employees to the area.

In early August, the company announced a 58,000-square-foot facility to be built near the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord.

A 58,000-square-foot production facility to bring 125 jobs to Concord

NASCAR says the facility should be complete by the 2024 season

A nearby business says NASCAR is a growing influence in the region

“NASCAR will make significant investments in its productions infrastructure and technology to deliver first-class, live-event production and content to NASCAR’s fans and industry partners. This commitment furthers NASCAR’s mission of providing fans with enhanced content that brings them closer to the sport,” states a NASCAR press release about the project.

Later in the statement, NASCAR said the new facility will likely be ready in time for the 2024 racing season.

“The new location is strategically located next to the NASCAR R&D Center and will be more closely situated to a majority of NASCAR team operations. The facility will offer more space and will be a far more efficient resource for the industry at large,” the statement continued.

A nearby brewery taproom manager, Emily Taylor, said it was welcome news, as her taproom already serves a variety of NASCAR employees after work.

Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Company attracts a plethora of NASCAR employees and race visitors, according to Taylor.

“There’s excitement that’s come about from it, there’s plenty of jobs that have come about from it, growth in the area as you see it kind of moving out from Charlotte area. So it’s really impacted Concord in such a positive way,” Taylor said.

The brewery, which has been in business six years, is less than two minutes away from NASCAR’s R&D Center and is directly across the street from the now under construction new production facility.

Taylor said it is a common occurrence to see employees in the taproom after the workday.

“They just want a pint or a 20-ounce. Again, we know them. We know their names. We know what they drink. We get them a lot at that time,” Taylor said.

NASCAR said the new facility will bring 125 more employees to Concord, with a “significant presence” remaining in Uptown Charlotte, according to the statement.

“It’s just been a fantastic and positive experience to be able to be at least at this one from kind of the ground up,” Taylor said about the construction site across the street.

In addition to the new facility, Taylor said the business already benefits from NASCAR’s growing presence in Concord.

“We’ve already developed some great relationships with some — Ford Performance is right beside us, and you’ve got Ganassi Racing, Hendrick down the road, RFK. So, it really is a great thing for Concord as a whole, and the area, to boost the economy and continue to build that relationship. As they’ve put down roots and just building on that in Concord,” Taylor added.

In a statement, Cabarrus County’s Chamber of Commerce said, “We are thrilled that NASCAR is expanding its presence in Cabarrus County! As a rapidly growing community with extensive quality of life amenities, we look forward to welcoming the growing and diverse workforce they will bring to their new facility.”