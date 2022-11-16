Social media giants Twitter and Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp —filed to lay off 1,289 New York City workers, according to the state Department of Labor.

Meta will begin laying off 871 employees at three locations in the city on Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, Twitter beginning Feb. 1 will lay off 418 employees from its Chelsea offices on 17th Street between 7th and 8th avenues.

What You Need To Know Beginning next February, Meta will lay off 871 workers and Twitter will lay off 418 workers in New York City



The Twitter layoffs come as new CEO Elon Musk announced cuts to half of the company's workforce



Meta leases millions of square feet of office space in Manhattan, including at Hudson Yards and above the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station



Amazon has also begun layoffs across the country, but it is not clear if New York City will be affected at this point

“This is a sad moment, and there’s no way around that,” Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Nov. 9 public message to his employees announcing 11,000 layoffs across the country — a 13% reduction in the company’s sprawling workforce. “We do historically important work. I’m confident that if we work efficiently, we’ll come out of this downturn stronger and more resilient than ever.”

Businesses with 50 or more employees are required to give 90 days notice to employees, the state, and local agencies in most cases, including if layoffs affect more than 250 employees.

Both Twitter and Meta cited “economic” issues as their “reason for dislocation” on their filings with the state labor department earlier this month.

Twitter and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Twitter’s new CEO, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, took over the company in late October and quickly announced plans to cut half of the social media site’s workforce, beginning with 7,500 employees just days after assuming control.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Nov. 4, as layoffs were being announced. Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion.

Meta employees will be laid off from Manhattan offices at 372 Ninth Ave., the old James A. Farley Post Office building atop Penn Station’s Moynihan Train Hall; 770 Broadway near Astor Place; and 225 Park Ave. South near Union Square.

The company began a lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the old post office location in August 2020. At 770 Broadway, Meta planned to expand their offices there by 300,000 square feet as recently as April, according to a report by Bloomberg. A lease for 200,000 square feet at 225 Park Avenue South was terminated last month, according to a report by The Real Deal.

Meta also leased more than 1.5 million square feet of offices at Hudson Yards in 2019, according to a release from operator Related Companies.

While Musk has ordered most of his remaining employees back to the office, Zuckerberg wrote in his message Meta plans to “shrink our real estate footprint” and resort to desk sharing for those who mostly work from home.

Online retail and tech giant Amazon also began laying off employees this week, with as many as 10,000 set to lose their jobs across the country, according to a report from The New York Times.

“After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs,” wrote Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices & services, in a message to his department. “To see even one valued team member leave is never an outcome any of us want.”