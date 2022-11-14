TAMPA BAY — Even with the midterm election out of the way, it may not be until early next year that people will see some better focus on where the economy is going.

What You Need To Know Some experts are worried about a recession, layoffs and increasing consumer debt



Those layoffs are expected because of what some experts anticipate will be a recession early next year

As many look into the future from here, some experts are worried about a recession, layoffs and increasing consumer debt.

"I'm not sure there is an appetite for more government spending in this current inflationary period. I think that is going to be a hard sell for the American public out there," said Steve Ribble with Guardian Accounting Group in Tampa.

He gave his take on where the country may be headed economically in the coming months.

Government spending is a wild card, although Democrats were pushing for more spending if they held both chambers of Congress, he said.

But here's what some are already seeing: Layoffs, Ribble says as companies look to cut costs. Many could see a wave of people from major U.S. employers looking for new jobs.

Those layoffs are expected because of what some experts anticipate will be a recession early next year.

And finally, there is consumer debt: A record number of people have applied for new credit cards this year and Ribble says that could mean trouble for some after the holidays.

"It becomes a problem if they can't service that debt, they can't pay the payments at some point. So it could be an issue in 2023 if we do enter a recession and things contract or people lose their jobs and they have all that debt piled up, that's not going to be a good scenario for individuals," he said.

But are people paying attention? Not really, in fact, a LendingTree report says 35% of families are expected to open new in-store credit cards to afford Christmas this year.