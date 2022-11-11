ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many aspiring entrepreneurs don't know where to start, but a group of business owners who came together in Rochester are helping those brave enough to try.

Tired of working for corporations, Jay Herman decided to start working for himself four years ago.

“Relationships with the clients, relationships with the employees is really what I wanted to get out of this,” said Herman, owner of Monster Tree Service of Rochester.

“I can work 80 hours here and it doesn’t feel like it," he said. "In my old world, I could work 50 hours and it would just suck the soul out of you. So this is life-changing for me.”

Herman's company has grown from just a couple to 13 employees.

“To have that impact on my employees and their families, we’re very close-knit," said Herman. "We’re going to a Bills game in December, we went to a Bills game last year. We do conferences, training.”

He decided buying a franchise was his best route for business ownership.

“So that was already mostly built and they continue to evolve," Herman said. "Marketing, marketing concepts, the website. You know, if I tried to build the website I have, it would probably cost $1 million and a lot of time.”

He joined other business leaders to share his story at an informational session for Franchise ROC. It's a partnership between business leaders looking to connect prospective franchisers or franchisees with the right resources.

“Tonight was education," said Angela LaVecchia of Franchise ROC. "We brought in the SPA, we brought in minority and women businesses. We brought in RedCo, we brought in banking.”

And for those looking to grow or start a business, there are plenty of them out there, as long as you know where to look.

“It’s about prosperity," LaVecchia said. "Start opening your eyes, recognizing there are avenues out there that can be taken. And I really believe you’ll be guided to them.”

Herman believes what Franchise ROC is doing is great.

“So you start to create this community and I think it’s going to grow," said Herman. "So you just need a couple people, you get that money coming back into the City of Rochester. To me, those are huge wins.”

He hopes it can help others achieve their own dreams.

“It’s not just about making money," said Herman. "To me it’s relationships. If you have multiple new businesses pop up in the city, and they can all help each other grow, it’s going to create generational impact. Not just for the folks who start, but now you’re setting their kids up for success.”