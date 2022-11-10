Microsoft Corp. plans to build four data centers in Catawba County, investing at least $1 billion over 10 years, the county announced Wednesday in a news release.
The project — which includes sites in Conover, Hickory and Maiden — is expected to bring about 50 jobs and will receive economic development incentives, which were approved Wednesday by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and city leaders.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said his city welcomes the software giant’s presence in the area.
“Projects of this scale don’t happen without authentic collaboration among the public and private sectors, and we believe that’s what makes our community special,” Guess stated in the news release.
The four sites are:
- About 219 acres north of Conover on N.C. 16
- About 160 acres west of U.S. 321 along Hickory Lincolnton Highway in Hickory
- About 16 acres on Tate Boulevard in Hickory
- About 292 acres north of West Maiden Road and west of Zeb Haynes Road